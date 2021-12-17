Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

