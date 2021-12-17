Equitable Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,712 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,373% compared to the average daily volume of 252 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Equitable stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Equitable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equitable by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

