John Wood Group (LON:WG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.57) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s current price.

WG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 187 ($2.47) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85). The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.71.

In related news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,485.56). Also, insider Adrian Marsh purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,746.00). Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,181 shares of company stock worth $5,632,206.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.