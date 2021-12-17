China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGHLY opened at $48.80 on Friday. China Gas has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

