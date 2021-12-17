UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the November 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 14.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

Get UWM alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWMC stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.