BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
