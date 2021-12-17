BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

