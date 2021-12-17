International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $101.22 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

