Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 47 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,105,105. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $576.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.43 and a 200-day moving average of $632.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.