Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $124.44 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

