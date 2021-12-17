Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87.

