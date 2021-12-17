CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS CHHHF opened at $4.05 on Friday. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Get CareRx alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.