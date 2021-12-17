Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.9 days.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.05.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

