ITM Power (LON:ITM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 550.14 ($7.27).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 366 ($4.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -66.55. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.18.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

