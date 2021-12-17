Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.66) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.32) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.38) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.32) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Libertas Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.22) to GBX 1,025 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.84).

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 804 ($10.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 824.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 872.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.33. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($8.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

