Heritage Investors Management Corp Invests $72,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $6,300,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $5,398,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBRG opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

