Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $592.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.07 and a 200-day moving average of $552.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

