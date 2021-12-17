Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $287,000 Holdings in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.05% of Pharvaris worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHVS opened at $14.75 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

