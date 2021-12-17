W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $82.12 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

