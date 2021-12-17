Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 7,549 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.84.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

