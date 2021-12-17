Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

NOG stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 198,548 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

