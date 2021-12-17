Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.66. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $146.69 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.