Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €58.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €58.00 ($65.17) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($76.40).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €51.98 ($58.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.17 and a 200 day moving average of €55.57. Covestro has a 52 week low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.