Jabil (NYSE:JBL) PT Raised to $80.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

JBL opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

