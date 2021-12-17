Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $141,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $498.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.