iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 246,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.76 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

