Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 1,212 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.43 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

