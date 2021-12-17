Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

