Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock worth $31,371,771. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

