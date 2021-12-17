Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

