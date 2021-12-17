Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $224,673.28 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
