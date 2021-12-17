Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $224,673.28 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total value of $576,750.00.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $619.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.