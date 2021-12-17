Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $1,845,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,696 shares of company stock worth $45,208,829 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

