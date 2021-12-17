Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

PNW opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

