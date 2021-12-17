Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $126.87 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

