Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

