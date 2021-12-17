Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

