Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $96.48 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $69.94 and a 52 week high of $101.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

