Financial Counselors Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.54 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

