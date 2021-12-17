Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 42894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The stock has a market cap of C$54.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.20.

About Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.