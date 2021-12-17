Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 33606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

MDNA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.24.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

