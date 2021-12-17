Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $442.00

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $442.00 and last traded at $441.78, with a volume of 16057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.94.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

