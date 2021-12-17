Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 8.9%

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 2,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRDA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.