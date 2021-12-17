Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.25). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

NYSE:CRS opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

