Bolivarcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $107,105.96 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,428,347 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

