Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce $3.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the lowest is $3.08. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

