Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $2,162.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $5.40 or 0.00011439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.72 or 0.08091977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00078383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.07 or 1.00038641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,415 coins and its circulating supply is 652,800 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

