Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLOV opened at $3.98 on Friday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

