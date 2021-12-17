SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Clorox by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $178.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

