Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 281,471 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 272.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,471 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $79,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $709.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.41 and its 200 day moving average is $228.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

