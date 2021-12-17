Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.39. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.