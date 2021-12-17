Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.39. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

