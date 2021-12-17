Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $916,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

